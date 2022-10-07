Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part of their defense is looking closer and closer to making his comeback on the field.

According to James Palmer, reporter for NFL Network, All-Pro free safety Justin Simmons could make his return as soon as the Broncos’ Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Simmons missed all but one game this season, after he suffered a thigh injury during their narrative-filled season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Palmer wrote: “A positive for the #broncos this morning is that if everything continues to progress the way it has, All-Pro S Justin Simmons is expected to return for the #chargers game next Monday night per source.”

However, it appears as if the Broncos offense is the one in need of repairs after Russell Wilson’s uncharacteristically poor performances. Wilson threw two crucial interceptions, and to rub salt on the wound, he was unable to complete the pass that would have extended the Broncos’ drive (and perhaps could have even led to a game-winning touchdown).

Despite all the criticisms Wilson has been receiving as of late, everyone knows he simply just has to perform better for the Broncos to win games. The Broncos could just as easily be 4-1 on the season had Wilson been better and had head coach Nathaniel Hackett made better in-game decisions.

Nevertheless, all of those are in the past now. Perhaps Jonathan Simmons’ return, which could strengthen an already rock-solid defensive unit, is exactly what provides Russell Wilson and the Broncos with the requisite energy to overcome their struggles.