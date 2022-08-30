Russell Wilson wants everyone to go for a ride day of 53-man roster cut deadline

The NFL 53-man roster cut deadline is difficult for many players. It is a stressful time as players are unsure whether or not they made the team. But Russell Wilson is pumped up for the season. The always encouraging QB sent out the following video and caption to Twitter on Tuesday amid the 53-man roster cut deadline.

Heat coming from this new Prime ball on Thursday nights 🔥 … New team. New ball. New season. Let’s Ride! #TNFonPrime @NFLonPrime @WilsonFootball pic.twitter.com/q6v9RvY8Zk — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 30, 2022

“Heat coming from this new Prime ball on Thursday nights… New team. New ball. New season. Let’s Ride!”

Russell Wilson has seemingly had not shortage of energy all offseason long. The veteran QB spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle with the Seahawks. And he found success during his time in Seattle. He led the team to the playoffs in 8 of those 10 years. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 9 of those 10 seasons.

But after posting a winning record through his first 9 years in the NFL, Russell Wilson finally posted an under .500 QB record in 2021. In 14 games, Wilson went 6-8 last year. That mark isn’t terrible by any means, but it is below his standards. It was clear that he needed a fresh start.

He is clearly prepared to lead the Broncos this year. The Broncos are aiming to make a playoff run in 2022. Last year, they featured a strong defense but lacked stability at quarterback. Russell Wilson could realistically turn the franchise around and lead them to a deep playoff run.

The Broncos will be an intriguing team to follow this season. And Russell Wilson is primed for a big 2022 campaign.