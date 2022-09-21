Russell Wilson’s bold Javonte Williams take will make Jonathan Taylor laugh

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has given second-year running back Javonte Williams his stamp of approval.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Willson spoke highly of Williams, making several big claims regarding the young running back.

According to DNVR Broncos reporter Zac Stevens, Wilson went as far as to say that Williams is the best running back in the NFL. Wilson stated, “Javonte Williams, I think he’s arguably maybe the best running back in the game”

Russell Wilson: “Javonte Williams, I think he’s arguably maybe the best running back in the game” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 21, 2022

These are bold remarks coming from Wilson, especially when looking at the current state of the running back position.

During his rookie season in 2021, Williams burst onto the scene. He rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns. Along with this, he recorded 43 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He achieved all of this while splitting carries with Melvin Gordon.

Williams’ 1,219 yards from scrimmage ranked 20th in the NFL in 2021.

Through the first two games of the season, Williams has looked solid. He has rushed for 118 yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Through the air, he has also been effective. He has added 12 receptions for 75 yards.

The Broncos could very well have a premier back in Williams, but Russell Wilson’s claim of him being the best may be too soon. Several other running backs, including Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, and Saquon Barkley have all put together stronger resumes. And at the moment, many of the other top running backs around the league aren’t in a position where they have to split carries.

For now, it seems like the Broncos will continue to have Williams as just a piece of their backfield alongside Gordon. Until he is a lead back, it is hard to have him in the conversation of the best RB1 in the NFL.