It’s safe to say that the season, through seven weeks, has not gone according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After finishing 7-10 last season, the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson and almost immediately signed him to a $245 million extension in the hopes that he would lead the team to contention much like he did for the Seattle Seahawks in the early 2010s, peaking with a Super Bowl XLVIII triumph.

However, things have gone from bad to worse for Nathaniel Hackett’s side.

Russell Wilson, try as he might to convince the team to let him play through injury, was sidelined in the Broncos’ Week 7 clash against the New York Jets, which they ended up losing in an offensive disasterclass, 9-16. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien was called into the fray, and he proceeded to struggle, completing only 24 passes out of 46 attempts and throwing an interception.

Thus, the Broncos, despite Wilson’s uncharacteristic ups and downs this season, need their franchise quarterback in their Week 8 London clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but if his status in their latest practice is any indication, perhaps Broncos fans shouldn’t count on a return from the 33-year old QB.

Per Adam Schefter, Wilson was a “limited participant” in the Broncos’ practice “at the Harrow School in suburban London”.

For what it’s worth, Zac Stevens, Broncos beat reporter for The DNVR, said that Wilson appeared to be in a much better physical condition than last week.

“During the portion of practice open to the media, Russell Wilson was moving around more and better than he was last week. Certainly seems to be trending in the right direction, as Hackett said earlier in the week,” Stevens wrote.

While players have suited up despite being less than 100 percent in practice before, it’s difficult to envision Russell Wilson being healthy enough to play on Saturday night if the earlier reports on the severity of his hamstring injury are to be believed.

Wilson reportedly has a partially torn hamstring, and injuries of that sort are really pesky to deal with, so perhaps the Broncos would prefer to err on the side of caution and hold him out of their overseas game.

Nevertheless, with the Broncos’ season slowly slipping away from their grasp, maybe the Broncos coaching staff would acquiesce to Russell Wilson’s requests to play, especially after he said that he has played through worse back in his days with the Seahawks leading up to their game against the Jets.