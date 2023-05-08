After a brief stint in free agency, Kareem Jackson is returning to the Denver Broncos.

It was announced Monday that the veteran safety is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, per ESPN.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters that the team was in conversations with Jackson’s representatives, and that talks would be ongoing.

Jackson, who is entering his 14th season in the NFL, has remained a reliable presence in the Broncos secondary. In his four seasons with the Broncos, Jackson has racked up 342 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

During his 2022 campaign, Jackson did not miss a single game on the season. He played a career-most 1,139 snaps in 2022 and finished with a career-high 94 tackles.

Happy Birthday, no. 2⃣2⃣ @ReemBoi25! Kareem Jackson became a Denver Bronco in 2019. As is team tradition, Jackson's been another hard-hitting safety for DEN the past 4 seasons. These clips show that he is like a heat-seeking missile with big hits and big plays often the outcome! pic.twitter.com/VQC31sUZPs — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) April 10, 2023

Kareem Jackson has also formed a formidable duo with fellow Broncos safety Justin Simmons. It didn’t take long for Jackson and Simmons to quickly become one of the top safety duos in the NFL.

Earlier in the offseason, Jackson expressed interest in returning to the Broncos.

“I hope it works out,” Jackson said, via 9News. “we’ll see where they are with the new staff and if there’s a fit.”

He also added that the Broncos’ defense had a “great core group that is ready to get over the hump.” That defense is now being led by newly-hired defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

The re-signing of Jackson is a major win for the Broncos. His consistency, leadership, and experience will be invaluable to the team as they look to improve upon their 5-12 record from last season.