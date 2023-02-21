With the conclusion of Super Bowl 57, NFL teams can now officially turn the page to the 2023 season. While the start of the season is months away, there are lots of important decisions for teams to make in the offseason. In the next few weeks, the Denver Broncos will have to make the difficult decision of which unrestricted free agents they want to re-sign and which players they will let walk, in addition to scouring the market for outside help. Here are some players the Broncos must re-sign in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Kareem Jackson – Safety

Kareem Jackson, who is approaching his 35th birthday, just completed his 13th season in the NFL. Very rarely do NFL players play into the latter years of their 30s, so Jackson is definitely nearing retirement. Despite this, Jackson is still playing at a great level and has formed a formidable duo with Justin Simmons in the Broncos’ secondary.

Kareem Jackson still has it. Saves what could've been a massive play. pic.twitter.com/KHbFcaD9ec — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) September 21, 2021

In 2021 and 2022, Jackson signed two separate one-year deals to remain with the team. The team will most likely look to Jackson’s younger understudy, Caden Sterns, to fill his starting role. There is always the possibility Denver will fill his role with another free-agent signing. But with Jackson probably not being in high demand as an older safety in free agency, the Broncos should at least look at re-signing him for depth purposes and his veteran leadership in the locker room.

Alex Singleton – Linebacker

Alex Singleton was certainly a pleasant free agent signing for the Broncos ahead of the 2022 offseason.

Before signing with Denver, Singleton mostly bounced around between a few NFL practice squads and even had a stint in the CFL. For the majority of his career in the NFL, he made his biggest impact on special teams. With the Broncos signing Singleton with the intent of him being a starting linebacker, fans were a little bit skeptical.

In 2022, Singleton was a tackling machine for Denver By the end of the season, Singleton was the Broncos’ leading tackler with 163 total tackles.

Singleton certainly isn’t a superstar linebacker, and Denver should definitely look at further padding that position in the draft and in free agency. But with the Broncos being in the same division as Travis Kelce, they could use as many tacklers as humanely possible. Plus, signing Singleton back could probably be done on a team-friendly contract.

Latavius Murray – Running Back

With Javonte Williams suffering a torn ACL and Melvin Gordon fumbling away his spot on the roster, the Broncos suddenly found themselves in dire need of a running back for the season. Denver was able to snag Murray off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

With the Broncos’ offense (and their season for that matter) being in utter disarray, not much was expected of Murray. But Murray ended up being one of the few bright spots on the offense. In his 12 games with Denver, Murray ran for 703 yards, had 124 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He seemed to have a knack for breaking off great runs.

Happy Birthday, no. 2⃣8⃣ @LataviusM! On Oct. 4, the Denver Broncos signed Latavius Murray off of the Saints' practice squad, and he performed admirably for the Orange and Blue. In 12 games as a Bronco in 2022–23, Murray rushed for 703 yards and 5 TDs—just before turning 33 today! pic.twitter.com/GKxHEPsH4A — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 18, 2023

Looking towards 2o23, Murray could be a great 1-2 punch combo with Williams. He could also likely be signed back on a short-term, team-friendly contract. Newly hired Broncos head coach Sean Payton did have Murray on his roster in New Orleans for a few seasons, so maybe that previous connection could help with Murray being re-signed.

Sean Payton specifically mentioned Latavius Murray. Said he's one of the favorite players that he's coached. Hopefully that means Murray is back here in 2023 — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) February 6, 2023

We’ll see what direction Payton and the Broncos go with these free agents.