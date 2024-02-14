Will the Broncos try to land Baker Mayfield?

The Denver Broncos have a long offseason to settle their quarterback situation. Russell Wilson does not look like the most suitable option for Sean Payton's system as of late but some things could still be arranged. Nonetheless, the organization could still hunt for someone to replace the aging star in the long run. One ideal candidate is Baker Mayfield. Despite Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanting him to stay, the Broncos head honcho might be making moves.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Sean Payton was asked about the most unfairly hated quarterbacks in the league. The Broncos head honcho was quick to drop Baker Mayfield's name in the conversation and added some fairly interesting statements.

“I'm sure that freakin' Baker was one of them. But then, all of a sudden, you know what? The script flips and all of us are like, ‘We love Baker.' I'm looking for Baker, like where's he at? He's a free agent, you know,” was the hilarious answer that Payton had.

Now, this might just be him having fun in the Super Bowl media room. But, there might be something for the Buccaneers quarterback if he heads to the Broncos. For one, they have a decent receiving corps and just need a better offensive line come next season. Another is that Russell Wilson has been having trouble with the organization after he was benched late last year.

What the Broncos could get out of Mayfield

Dave Canales and Todd Bowles did an outstanding job in reviving Mayfield's career this season. However, he will depart and head to the Carolina Panthers to teach another struggling first-overall pick, Bryce Young. This casts a shadow of doubt as to whether a return to the Buccaneers is likely. It also opens the doors for him to join the Broncos and thrive with Payton for years to come.

Mayfield just had his best campaign during the 2023 season. He put up 4,044 passing yards with a 94.6 rating. He also threw for 28 touchdowns while just giving up 10 interceptions. The Broncos could benefit from this after Wilson just recorded 3,070 yards this season. Will this joke eventually turn into a sneaky free-agency move?