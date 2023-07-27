New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was blunt about what happened with the team and Russell Wilson last season, criticizing the team for trying to “win the offseason.”

“It doesn't happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed,” Sean Payton said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “And that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much (expletive) time trying to win the offseason – the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and stuff.”

Payton went on to criticize the New York Jets for their offseason. It is an interesting choice, considering that the Jets have Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Broncos' head coach in 2022. The Jets with Aaron Rodgers and Hackett will visit the Broncos in week 5 of the upcoming season. Payton's comments on the Jets will surely come up that week.

“We're not doing any of that,” Payton said, via Bell. “The Jets did that this year. You watch. ‘Hard Knocks,” all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when (former Washington owner) Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was with the Giants (in 2000). I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion's (Sanders) there now.' That team won eight games or whatever. So, listen… just put the work in.”

Nathaniel Hackett's year with the Broncos did not go well, and it resulted in a poor season for Russell Wilson. Payton is trying to help the Broncos rebound in 2023.