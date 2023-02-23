The Denver Broncos have had some big coaching decisions to make this offseason after a failed 2022 campaign. They already made the biggest of the bunch when they hired Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and now Payton has decided who the Broncos new defensive coordinator will be after interviewing Vance Joseph, Rex Ryan, and Matt Patricia for the position.

Payton will have a lot on his plate with the offense in 2023, as his primary focus will be figuring out a way to get Russell Wilson and company back on track after an awful season in 2022. That made finding a defensive coordinator who could hold his own without constant guidance from Payton a very important need for the team. And after several interviews, Payton has finally landed on Joseph to be the team’s next defensive coordinator.

Via Peter Schrager:

“The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their Defensive Coordinator, per source.”

Joseph has a history of working on the defensive side of the ball, as he has spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals as their defensive coordinator throughout his career. And of course, Joseph had a short lived stint with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018 as their head coach. It’s not a stretch to say his familiarity with Denver may have helped him get this role.

The Broncos defense was one of the best units in the league last season, and Joseph should be able to help them take the next step forward in 2023. Ryan and Patricia would have been good hires themselves, but it’s ultimately not surprising to see Denver locked in on Joseph here. In order for the Broncos to bounce back in 2023, the defense is going to have to hold up their end of the bargain, and with Joseph leading the way now, they should be able to accomplish that.