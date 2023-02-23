The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as the team’s next head coach this offseason. And the veteran coach is working through the process of filling out his staff. But not everyone is happy with how that process is unfolding.

Eric Goodman, a radio host in Denver, took to Twitter to criticize Payton for his handling of filling these vacancies. “Right now, he has 6 coaches on his staff, including himself & has 12 more to fill including every one on defense,” Goodman tweeted.

Goodman then preempted an obvious counter-argument to this criticism. “Please don’t sell me a pile a garbage he’s taking his time. This is embarrassing,” he said.

Tweeting your frustration can be cathartic. However, Payton found the tweet and took time to fire a shot of his own. “16 with 5 to go. We’ll fill you in when we’re ready,” the Broncos head coach tweeted.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Broncos currently have no defensive coordinator. Payton has conducted a thorough search for a defensive playcaller. Candidates include former Bills head coach Rex Ryan and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

On the offensive side of the ball, the team has no coordinator. However, they have added a few coaches to the ranks. Payton has added a new offensive line coach and offensive quality control coach to the Broncos staff.

These are the hires we know of right now. Sean Payton seems to be holding his cards close to his chest when it comes to his coaching search. Only time will tell how the Broncos’ coaching staff shakes out.