The Denver Broncos are entering the 2023 season with a lot on their plates. After a last-place finish in the AFC West in Russell Wilson's first season, the Broncos hired Sean Payton as head coach.

The fit is obvious, and John Elway recently spoke about the new-look Broncos team. He also raved about what Wilson brings to the table and how he is hoping to rebound after a rough 2022 campaign (h/t Troy Renck of Denver ABC 7).

“(Wilson) is such a positive guy. I think he’s excited about it. With what was going on last year, a lot of different things, Sean brings in so much experience. I think Russell is looking forward to that coach to put him in the best position to be successful. … It was a tough year for him last year. But he’s positive and tough. He will bounce back, and I think he’s going to have a much better year this year.”

After an impressive career with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson came to the Broncos in a blockbuster trade but disappointed by all means. With Payton in town, Elway has no doubts he will help Wilson return to his best days (h/t Troy Renck).

“Sean has a great feel for the QB position. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side. I think he knows what Russell will do to the best. Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. And if we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game.”

Russell Wilson finished the year with 3.524 yards and 16 touchdowns, so there is a lot more to be expected after he received a massive contract. Hopefully, Payton can unlock his potential.