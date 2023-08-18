Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is seeing some similarities between his current quarterback Russell Wilson and his former QB with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees.

In particular, has noticed how Wilson and Brees share a similar desire to impress in practice and get recognition when they make outstanding plays.

“He really, really wants to please,” Payton said during an interview with Kay Adams. “Just like Drew, just like [Alvin] Kamara, Courtland [Sutton], these really good players offensive or defensively, they want you to say ‘wow' at practice. He's that way. And so, it's important that when you see something rare you tell him, ‘holy cow that was really good,'” per the Up and Adams podcast.

There would be few things better for the Broncos than Wilson playing to a similar level of Brees, who had four 5,000 yard passing seasons while Payton coached him and was regularly in playoff contention.

Sean Payton is in charge of turning around Russell Wilson's career in Denver after a rough 2022 season. Not only was Wilson's first season with the Broncos a bust, but his incredibly underwhelming performance made the trade for him look like one of the worst deals in history after one year. Not only did Wilson easily have by far the fewest amount of passing touchdowns in his career with just 16, he had his second highest interception total with 11 picks. All while leading the Broncos to an abysmal 5-12 record.

However, even if Payton successfully pivots Wilson in the right direction after the worst year of his career, there is no guarantee that it will lead to team success. With the Broncos in the thick of the AFC West competing against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, it will still take a lot for Denver to advance into the playoffs.