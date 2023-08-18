The Denver Broncos are hoping to bounce back after a horrific 2022 campaign, and two guys who are going to play a massive role in whether or not that is possible are Russell Wilson and Sean Payton. Wilson endured the worst season of his career in 2022 with Denver, and he will be looking to Payton for guidance in hopes that he can regain his form as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL again.

There's been a lot of attention focused on the dynamic of Wilson and Payton's relationship, especially after Nathaniel Hackett performed so poorly as the team's leader last year. For the most part, though, it seems like Wilson is enjoying playing for Payton, and he recently revealed the two things that he likes most about the Broncos new head coach.

Russell Wilson on what he likes most about his new coach, @SeanPayton . pic.twitter.com/0t1I2IS1jG — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 18, 2023

Payton certainly knows how to run an offense, as he enjoyed a very successful stint with the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees as his quarterback. Fixing Russell Wilson and Denver's offense is going to be a lot easier said than done based on how poor they were last year, but it's clear that the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback has faith in Sean Payton.

It's great to see that the two are working well together so far this offseason, but similar things were being said last year when Hackett was in charge, and we all know how that turned out. The talk is once again encouraging surrounding the Broncos, but unless they can put together actual results on the field, none of it will matter.