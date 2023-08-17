At the start of training camp, Sean Payton sounded very confident that he would help Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos' offense rebound from a disastrous 2022 season. In the middle of the Broncos' 2023 preseason, Russell Wilson believes Payton is making a significant impact.

“The biggest thing is trying to get the ball to our playmakers’ hands, in whatever way that is,” Wilson said Wednesday, via the Broncos' official website. “We’ve got a lot of ways to do that. Coach Payton really knows how to do that and dial it up. I think that it’s all coming together and we’re working our butts off.”

Payton made headlines when he criticized Nathaniel Hackett for doing one of the worst coaching jobs ever during his stint with the Broncos in 2022. Wilson's 60.5% completion rate, 84.4 passer rating and 16 touchdown passes were career lows. En route to a 5-12 record, Denver lost seven games in which it surrendered 17 points or fewer in regulation.

In 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson had a 104-53-1 record. Before becoming the Broncos' quarterback, Wilson made the Pro Bowl nine times. In 15 years as the New Orleans Saints head coach, Sean Payton had a losing record only four times.

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Broncos 18-17 in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason. Wilson completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jeudy led Denver with two catches for 40 yards.

The Broncos are scheduled to visit the San Francisco 49ers Saturday before closing out the preseason a week later against the Los Angeles Rams.