Sean Payton’s search for his defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos continues, and according to the latest reports, he’s now eyeing New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia for the job.

Patricia, whose future with the Patriots remain uncertain after the team’s disastrous showing last season, is reportedly in Denver Wednesday to speak with Payton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 48-year-old Patricia served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017. He became the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018 to 2020, albeit producing no significant results. He returned to New England after that and basically played the role of a de facto offensive coordinator in 2022–though the team operated without an official OC in the past season.

Patricia is said to be assessing all his options amid the uncertainty of his future with the team. The Patriots have yet to really make a decision if Patricia will have a role on the squad moving forward after hiring Bill O’Brien to be their offensive coordinator.

Aside from Matt Patricia, however, Sean Payton and the Broncos have a couple of other candidates for their vacant defensive coordinator job. Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph have recently emerged as frontrunners for the position as well.

It remains to be seen what the Broncos will do, but it’s definitely clear they are doing their due diligence in checking all the options they have. The Patricia interview is quite the intriguing development considering the Patriots’ woes from last season.