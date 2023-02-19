The Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator vacancy could end up being filled by either Rex Ryan or Vance Joseph. The candidates interviewed with Broncos head coach Sean Payton on consecutive days.

The Broncos interviewed Vance Joseph for eight hours on Friday, according to Troy Renck of Denver7 News. Rex Ryan’s interview took place on Saturday. The former head coach and current ESPN analyst has been viewed as the favorite to be the Broncos’ defensive coordinator under Payton for the 2023 NFL season.

Ryan has been with ESPN since he was fired as the Buffalo Bills head coach at the end of the 2016 season. Ryan would leave the network and get back into coaching for “the perfect situation,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s hard to say if the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position would fit the bill for Ryan. Denver is coming off a disappointing 5-12 season. Russell Wilson’s massive contract and subpar play could prevent the Broncos from becoming contenders. There is some optimism in Denver, however, now that Payton is on board.

The Broncos ranked seventh in total defense for the 2022 season.

Payton could potentially go with Joseph over Ryan. It’s been six years since Ryan was a coach and over 14 years since he was last a defensive coordinator. Not only has Joseph been a defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, but he has experience coaching in Denver.

Joseph went 11-21 as the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-2018. Joseph took the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator position for the 2019 season. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Cardinals planned to part ways with Joseph.

Denver has reportedly interviewed a handful of candidates to be its next defensive coordinator.