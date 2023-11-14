The Denver Broncos are expecting to get safety Kareem Jackson back after suspension, and he will remain a starter.

The Denver Broncos are expecting to get safety Kareem Jackson back after his two-game suspension due to his hit on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave, and Sean Payton said that they will “sort through” his return, but he remains a starter, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

The Broncos defense has performed very well over the last couple of weeks, and has helped the team get wins over the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The team is now 4-5, and getting Kareem Jackson back should help the Broncos going up against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Jackson should bolster a defense that is already performing well, and the team all of a sudden has some hopes of making a playoff run. Hopefully Jackson has made the adjustments needed to avoid making dangerous hits like he did earlier in the year.

The Broncos have a chance to make a run over the last eight games. They will play the Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers twice, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, and the Las Vegas Raiders in their final eight games.

With the way the Broncos defense is playing, and with Russell Wilson playing better in his first year with Sean Payton, Denver could be competitive with a lot of teams. It will be interesting to see how the Broncos perform the rest of the season, and if they are able to sneak into the playoffs with a strong second half of the season.