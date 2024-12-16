The Denver Broncos are having an excellent 2024 NFL season. Denver is 9-5 after getting a huge win against Indianapolis on Sunday. That win increased the team's playoff probability, nearly guaranteeing them a wild card spot in the AFC playoffs. The Broncos dominated this game, but they did get a little help after a big gaffe by one Colts player.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton opened up about a huge mistake by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts running back literally fumbled away a 41-yard rushing touchdown, dropping the ball prematurely before crossing the goal line. This resulted in a turnover for the Colts, who were up by six points early in the third quarter at the time.

“That was significant,” Payton said after the game. “I don't get it. I'm not going to try to … You go from breaking a long touchdown run for your team to us having the ball.”

The play was arguably a huge momentum shift in the game. Denver would go on to outscore Indianapolis 24-0 during the second half.

Broncos safety Brandon Jones felt relieved with how the play ended.

“I took a bad angle, didn't get him on the ground,” he said. “So, I was upset with myself. And then to see that happen after the fact was a good thing. Big momentum swing.”

Next up for the Broncos is a Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.

Broncos' Bo Nix speaks on why rookie label doesn't matter to him

One reason behind Denver's success this season is the unselfish play of rookie QB Bo Nix.

Nix spoke with reporters on Wednesday and explained his leadership style during his rookie season.

“That's a great question. My role right now is simply I have to go out there and perform on Sundays so that I can help these guys win games and keep these guys going,” Nix said per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “That's my job as a quarterback right now. You have to honestly take the rookie out of it — it doesn't matter. They're looking at you like a starting quarterback in the league, so I just have to treat it that way.”

Nix understands that he has to prove himself on the field before veteran players will view him as a leader.

“Right now being young, I can't talk a whole lot. There's not much I can say,” Nix continued. “I haven't really proven anything, so I just have to go out there and work. They want to see teh work, and they want to see how hard I'm preparing and what I'm doing off the field. Do I show up the same every day? I think when they see that, they have a form of respect and trust.”

Broncos fans have to feel optimistic about the future with Payton and Nix leading the team.