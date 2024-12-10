The Kansas City Chiefs continued their dominance in the AFC playoff picture with a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers—and it was in typical Chiefs fashion.

A doink off the upright made the difference in Kansas City’s victory, showcasing the kind of spell this team has over the rest of the league. It was another wild ending that came down to the wire, something the Chiefs are all too familiar with this season, and something their opponents are undoubtedly tired of experiencing.

The Chargers were just the latest victim in Kansas City’s growing gallery. The win also clinched the Chiefs' ninth-straight AFC West title, further solidifying their dominance.

Fortunately for the Chargers, they dropped only one spot in the seeding this week, while the rest of the AFC playoff picture saw minimal movement.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1, 1st in AFC West)

The Chiefs are officially in the AFC playoffs, and not only that—they’ve clinched their division title once again. Their sustained dominance is unprecedented, even for a franchise with such a storied history. Kansas City holds onto the No. 1 seed, continuing to set the standard in the AFC.

2. Buffalo Bills (10-3, 1st in AFC East)

Josh Allen did everything humanly possible to carry the Bills to victory in a shootout against the Rams, accounting for an incredible six total touchdowns. Yet, it still wasn’t enough. Despite the loss to the Rams, Buffalo has secured a playoff spot and holds the No. 2 seed for now, holding a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Steelers, according to ESPN.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3, 1st in AFC North)

The Steelers avenged their earlier loss to the Browns, this time with a strong showing at home. Pittsburgh shut down any potential Jameis Winston heroics, intercepting him twice, while Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to keep the Steelers firmly in place as the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

4. Houston Texans (8-5, 1st in AFC South)

The Texans were idle in Week 14 and able to keep the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff picture, given the rest of the South division hasn't performed well this year. The Texans' remaining schedule is: Dolphins, Chiefs (road), Ravens and Titans (road).

5. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, 2nd in AFC North)

The Ravens were also idle in Week 14, coming off their loss to the Eagles last weekend. They're still the first Wild Card with the No. 5 seed, holding a tiebreaker over the Chargers on a head-to-head win percentage. Baltimore's remaining schedule is: Giants (road), Steelers, Texans and Browns.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5, 2nd in AFC West)

As for the Chargers, they hold the tiebreaker over the Broncos on a head-to-head win percentage. Los Angeles fell from the No. 5 seed to No. 6 this week after their loss to the Chiefs. They'll host current NFC South leaders in the Buccaneers this coming weekend.

7. Denver Broncos (8-5, 3rd in AFC West)

Another AFC team off in Week 14 was the Broncos, who have managed to hold onto the No. 7 seed for the past few weeks. However, Denver faces one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league, with all their games against AFC opponents. They’ll start with the Colts, followed by road matchups against the Chargers and Bengals, before finishing with the Chiefs at home.

8. Indianapolis Colts, (6-7, 2nd in AFC South)

The Colts weren't able to make any movement in the AFC playoff picture either, given they were on a bye week. However, Indianapolis does hold a tiebreaker over Miami based on head-to-head win percentage. The Colts do have a much favorable schedule ahead. Outside of the Broncos, they face three teams with losing records to finish the season.

9. Miami Dolphins (6-7, 2nd in AFC East)

The Dolphins are still alive in the AFC playoff race, but just barely, after narrowly escaping with a win over AFC East rival New York Jets in Week 14. Miami also contributed to the ongoing disaster that has been Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' season, dropping New York to 3-10. The Dolphins needed a Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass in overtime to secure a 32-26 victory.