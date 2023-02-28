New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a Joe Montana conversation he had with Russell Wilson, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

“We had a good dinner. There was a group of people at our table, Joe Montana was at our table,” Payton said. “I know Russell (Wilson) was interested in talking about where we’re going. I was interested in learning from Joe Montana. It was a good conversation. We’re looking forward to the start of the season. Obviously, for Russell’s standards, and the Broncos’ standards, it wasn’t the type of year that they wanted. Typically, that’s why new head coaches arrive, right?”

Sean Payton was excited to talk to a legend like Joe Montana. The new Broncos’ head coach clearly wants to turn things around. Payton wants to help both Denver and Russell Wilson get back on track.

He later discussed the plan moving forward for the Broncos as the offseason continues on.

“We gotta lot of work ahead of us right now,” Payton continued. “We’re just kind of getting started. This is obviously an important process. Close to finishing the staff hirings. And then, when the time comes, when our offseason program begins then we will get a little bit more closely involved into how we see these roles unfolding for coaches, for players.”

It will be interesting to see how Sean Payton fares in his first season in Denver. The Broncos displayed promise in 2021 before taking a step back in 2022. Nevertheless, Payton is a proven coach prepared to lead them back to the playoffs.