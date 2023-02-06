Sean Payton made some interesting comments during his introductory press conference for the Denver Broncos today, and one of them relates to quarterback Russell Wilson having his own coaches in the team facility.

Payton said that the idea of Wilson having his own coaches was a “foreign concept” and that it would not happen while he is head coach, according to Troy Renck of Denver Broncos Insider Denver7.

Russell Wilson has a team of trainers, physical therapists, and more who had access to the Broncos facility during 2022, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. That will no longer be the case under Sean Payton.

There were many fans who replied, wondering how common it was for NFL quarterbacks to have additional coaches outside of the team. One of them brought up Bill Belichick banning Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s trainer from the team facility, according to Pete Blackburn of CBS in 2017.

It is not unheard of for quarterbacks to seek training with people outside of their organizations. Arguably the most notable coach outside of any of the NFL teams is former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer, who has worked with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in the past, according to Alec White and Grace Heidinger of buffalobills.com.

The key distinction between Palmer’s work and Wilson’s team, is that Palmer worked with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow during the offseason to improve their level of play, while Wilson’s team is a staff that was with him throughout the season in the Broncos facility. Wilson’s trainers were more like what Tom Brady had in New England.

The Broncos have Wilson under contract for four more seasons at significant money, and the hope is that Payton has the ability to help him reach the heights he did in Seattle. Only time will tell if Payton’s plan will work out.