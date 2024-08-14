Bo Nix made his NFL debut in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and for the most part, the rookie was impressive. The Denver Broncos still don't have a solidified starter going into Week 1 of the regular season, and it will most likely be between Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Nix might have a good chance, and after what head coach Sean Payton said about his debut, he should feel more confident about his chances.

“He was comfortable in the pocket, I thought his locations were good,” Payton said at practice. “The number one thing to do with quarterback is lead your team, and we scored. There's two plays where I think he can set his feet, he's kind of backing up a little bit, we can clean that up. But I like the production while he was in there, and ultimately that's their job.”

Nix finished his preseason debut against the Colts throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Box Nix is battling to be the Broncos' starting QB

The Denver Broncos decided to select Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means they thought highly of the quarterback. He'll have a chance to come right in and start, but first, he has to beat out Jarret Stidham for the job. After Nix's preseason debut, he's on a good track to possibly be named the starter when the regular season gets here.

In five drives, the Broncos scored on four of them with two touchdowns and two field goals. Nix didn't have a perfect day, but his accuracy was on point for the most part, and he moved the offense with efficiency.

“I felt very calm and relaxed back there,” Nix said after the game. “It’s just a game. They were still in Cover 3 and quarters and man. It’s the same defense. You’ve just got to figure out which one they’re in and then execute the play that’s called.”

Stidham started for the Broncos in the preseason and finished his stint throwing for 37 yards and one interception. Nix clearly got more of an opportunity to showcase his skills, but as the preseason continues, he, Stidham, and Zach Wilson will get enough chances that Payton can look over and make a decision about who should be the starter.

All three quarterbacks have their flaws, so Payton will most likely pick the player who has the most potential to process things fast and improve every game. On most Sundays, the Broncos won't have the best quarterback on the field, especially in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, but they have the right pieces around them to succeed. As the preseason continues, all eyes will be on who will step up and separate themselves from the competition.