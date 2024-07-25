The Denver Broncos have a Herculean task ahead of them this season in the AFC West. Coach Sean Payton's Broncos are not likely to be picked to win the division by anyone outside of The Centennial State, especially now that Jim Harbaugh is in Los Angeles with designs on bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to the City of Angels.

Payton's Broncos have plenty of intriguing young players, however, including first round pick Bo Nix who could become the starter by the time week one rolls around.

Recently, Payton offered his take on the Broncos' quarterback situation, one that will reassure Broncos fans just weeks before the start of the season.

Payton's take was shared during the release of a list of the team's two biggest training camp battles. Nix gave an evaluation of his NFL experience.

Payton speaks on QB competition

Payton said he is not stressing over the Broncos' competition according to a post from reporter Zac Stevens on X.

He's staying level-headed and paying close attention to it, but seems to believe that worrying is a waste of imagination, according to the classic, famous axiom.

Nix is listed as the current starter ahead of former Auburn signal caller Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, the ex-Jets first round pick.

Payton, know as a QB whisperer of sorts, will have plenty of good clay to mold this season as he works with each member of the Broncos' QB roster. Josh Reynolds and Courtland Sutton will provide experienced targets for Nix and anyone else who comes out on top in Denver's QB race, which could last the entire season.

Broncos schedule kicks off September 8

Denver will open the season with a road test against Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks on September 8 in week one of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

The matchup will provide an opportunity for Nix or the other Broncos' quarterbacks to test themselves in a hostile environment in the Pacific Northwest.

Nix has never taken an NFL snap but is believed to be the most poised of the Broncos' options at the position. Stidham is a solid game manager type for Coach Peyton's team while Zach Wilson is the wild card, the former number two overall draft pick who has the scrambling skills and arm talent to succeed right away in Denver, if given the opportunity.

The Broncos are playing with the house's money this season which is what should make this competition all the more exciting. With so much to look forward to, it's no wonder that Payton is cool as a cucumber heading toward the exhibition season.