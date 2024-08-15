Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has not decided on who will be the starting quarterback for the season, but Bo Nix has made a great argument for the spot so far. Nix had an impressive preseason debut, leading the Broncos to four scoring drives and taking control of the offense. It's evident that the Broncos see a lot in him after drafting him in the first round, and Payton remembers the moment that knew Nix was going to be the quarterback they selected.

“We arrive 9 a.m., I’d never been to the University of Oregon. He was ready, did a great job, we were probably in the meeting for 2 hours,” Payton said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “We covered almost everything we had sent the day before. Then I start picking on him, I want to know what’s in his backpack, he keeps pulling out athletic tape.

“I kept waiting for a lifesaver or chewing tobacco, nothing, no vices. It was all football, a lacrosse ball for his back, shoes. So we went on the field and he threw about 80 passes. And I think during that period is when I turned to George and said, this is the guy.”

Nix has already impressed people with how he carries himself, and that seemed to be a big reason why he was drafted. The next step for him is obviously to be the starting quarterback.

Will Bo Nix be named the starting quarterback for the Broncos?

Bo Nix is battling with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting quarterback spot, and he made a good case for himself in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Nix finished with throwing for 125 yards and a touchdown, and Sean Payton was impressed.

“He was comfortable in the pocket, I thought his locations were good,” Payton said at practice. “The number one thing to do with quarterback is lead your team, and we scored. There's two plays where I think he can set his feet, he's kind of backing up a little bit, we can clean that up. But I like the production while he was in there, and ultimately that's their job.”

Nix thought that he played well in his preseason debut as well, and as he continues to get reps, the better he'll be.

“I felt very calm and relaxed back there,” Nix said after the game. “It’s just a game. They were still in Cover 3 and quarters and man. It’s the same defense. You’ve just got to figure out which one they’re in and then execute the play that’s called.”

As of now, it looks like it will be a tight race between Nix and Stidham, but the rookie quarterback is on good pace to earn the starting spot.