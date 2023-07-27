As he prepares to embark on his debut season with the Denver Broncos, renowned head coach Sean Payton has high expectations for his football team, ready for them to regain their prestigious reputation after becoming a laughingstock of the NFL in 2022.

“I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team,” Payton tells Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY Sports.

“Winning,” he continues. “It’s the salve for the whole organization. Makes everyone feel better.”

Payton is right of course, as winning consistently — not just reaching the playoffs — will sooth a franchise and fan base rubbed raw by frustrations with former first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and star quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos haven’t had a winning season since 2016 though, flailing in the water in the post-Peyton Manning era.

“Man, we ran that kid through the car wash a hundred times now,” Payton says of Wilson. “But that’s a storyline, though. How is this going to look? How’s it going to work? You know what? We’re fixing to find out. As Bill [Parcells] would say.”

Regardless of Wilson’s performance, the Broncos have to be better than last year as a whole. From the head coach to the fringes of the roster. Payton, speaking on the importance of his team playing for each other, recognizes that as much as anyone.

“Hey, we are going to be on time,” Payton continues. “We’re going to learn how rewarding it is to play for each other, compete for each other, rather than for ourselves. And I expect us to think playoffs.”