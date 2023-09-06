Russell Wilson has not looked the same since moving to the Denver Broncos. He has experienced quite a dip in performance but looks to redeem himself in the upcoming NFL season. A huge reason why the Mile High City has not given up on him is Coach Sean Payton. The head honcho of Broncos Country just wants Wilson to get back to his winning ways but he may have said in such an odd fashion.

Sean Payton is looking to reinvigorate his career with the Broncos. The same goes for Russell Wilson which is why the quarterback and coaching duo seems like a match made in heaven. But, Payton looks to be more eager about more postseason success this NFL season than ever. This is why he may have thrown some words to wake up their star quarterback, via Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

Will you f—ing stop kissing all the babies?” Payton said regarding Wilson who is focusing too much on Russell Inc. The Broncos coach also added more fuel to the fire, “You're not running for public office.”

This is a well-needed wake-up call for the star quarterback. He had career lows in quarterback rating which was at 84.4 during last season. His season touchdowns of 16 and touchdown percentage of 3.3 were also at a career low. Wilson was sacked the most in the previous NFL season as well. It looks like he is entering the twilight of his career. Will he be able to do better and lead the Broncos to postseason success?