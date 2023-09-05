Russell Wilson is at the center of one of the biggest questions for the 2023 NFL season. Can Russell Wilson be an elite quarterback with the Denver Broncos or are those days now behind him? Add Frank Clark to the list of Broncos' personnel who believe Wilson still has plenty of good football left in him.

Clark might be the Broncos' player who is most equipped to compare the 2023 version of Wilson to the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback during the Legion of Boom era. Clark was Wilson's teammate with the Seahawks from 2015-2018. Last year, Clark faced Wilson and the Broncos as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of his first season with the Broncos, Clark believes Denver can contend in the AFC. The defensive end has high hopes for Wilson.

“He's still dangerous, don't get it twisted at the end of the day,” Clark said, via ESPN. “Russ is a veteran who's won on multiple levels, he's been part of successful teams, he's been part of teams that were not successful. … But it was the same Russ, so don't think Russ changed or a bad season is going to shake a guy. Nah, bro, you start fresh every year.”

New Broncos coach Sean Payton has echoed a similar sentiment. At the start of his first training camp in Denver, Payton was quick to point the finger at Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson had a 4-11 record as the starting quarterback under Hackett, who didn't last a year in Denver.

Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks. During his first year with the Broncos, Wilson posted career lows in passer rating (84.4), completion rate (60.5%) and touchdown passes (16).