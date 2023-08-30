The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back in 2023, but their injury situation at the wide receiver position has been quite dire throughout training camp. Tim Patrick tore his achilles in early August, which will hold him out for the entire season, and Jerry Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him on the sidelines for the start of the season.

When the Broncos official 53-man roster was released, they only held four wide receivers, and with Jeudy being one of them, there were just three healthy options. It's clear that help was going to be brought in for Russell Wilson under center, and that help has come in the form of former first-round pick Phillip Dorsett, who is an old teammate of Wilson's during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the Broncos, per source. The former first-round pick reunites with Russell Wilson from their Seattle stint together.”

Dorsett hasn't been able to live up to his billing as a first round pick after he was selected 29th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but he's been a solid secondary receiver, and he won a Super Bowl championship with the New England Patriots in 2018. Dorsett briefly played with Wilson in Seattle in 2021, and he will surely have a bigger role with him in Denver given their dire need for receiving help.

Courtland Sutton will be leading the way in the receivers room for Denver until Jeudy returns, and while Dorsett isn't a groundbreaking addition, he should be able to help the Broncos offense stay afloat to start the season. Dorsett's addition makes a lot of sense, and it will be interesting to see whether he can carve out a role for himself in Denver.