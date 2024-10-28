After the Denver Broncos' 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers, accusations were bandied about that head coach Sean Payton was trying to run up the score. Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn even voiced his displeasure with Payton on the field after the game. Payton cleared the air once again about supposedly running up the score, per 104.3 The Fan's Andrew Mason.

“Listen, I said it last night. We're trying to finish the game the right way. We're not trying to run up the score on anyone. It's the National Football League. I've been in games with a 28-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost, so, we're trying to finish. The [Michael] Burton throw from [Courtland] Sutton is trying to continue a drive. Play better.”

Payton wasn't sure what Horn was yelling about at the time as he explained during the postgame news conference.

“I coached his father (Joe Horn). So I was yelling back at him. I don’t know what the exchange was, but his father I enjoyed coaching,” Payton said. “He was frustrated. I think he was yelling at one of our other players. I like him. I think he’s a good player.”

Panthers head coach Dave Canales discussed how he saw the so-called run-up and was far less accusatory in his view, per USA Today's Jon Heath.

“They’re just competing,” Canales said after the game. “He’s competing to try to make sure they can stay on the field, run the clock out and end the game in that situation. If that happens to be the call that was set up there, that’s their decision to make.”

Canales also spoke about the reaction from Horn and other Panthers players.

“I think they were a little bit frustrated. At the same time, we got to put ourselves in a better position by playing well throughout the whole game. I never really fault the other coaches for whatever we’re giving them.”

The 5-3 Broncos, winners of five of their last six, are second in the AFC West behind the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Payton unimpressed with Panthers after one-sided Broncos' win

After the win, Payton plainly explained his thoughts about Carolina's shortcomings.

“That’s not a good offense we played. It’s just the truth. We expected that. We’re going to see a lot better teams.”

The Broncos limited the Panthers' offense to 284 total yards, 215 via the pass and 69 on the ground. Carolina was 5-of-14 on third-down conversions as Bryce Young was inconsistent in his first full start since Week 2. He completed 24-of-37 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Denver is on track for its first winning season since 2016 when it finished 9-7. It hasn't qualified for the playoffs since 2015, when it won Super Bowl 50.