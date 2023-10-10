Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich could take the field soon. Broncos head coach Sean Payton chimed in on Dulcich's injury situation ahead of their Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Payton feels Greg Dulcich is “close” to returning, per 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

“Beginning TE Greg Dulcich's 21- day window for one practice this week after 4 weeks on IR (hamstring) could be an indication Broncos hope he can play THU vs. Chiefs. Sean Payton said he didn't know if Dulcich would be ready for Chiefs, but ‘he's close,' #9sports,” Klis tweeted on Tuesday.

We've designated TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR. 📰 » https://t.co/ToXnuyvkfP pic.twitter.com/9iwRCap7cm — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 10, 2023

The Broncos made Greg Dulcich the 80th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dulcich finished his rookie campaign with 411 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions. Denver won just five games in Russell Wilson's first year as starting quarterback. Consequently, Denver missed the postseason for the seventh straight year.

Denver placed Greg Dulcich on its injured reserve list after he injured his hamstring in their 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Broncos' up-and-down season so far

Denver has struggled in Sean Payton's first year as head coach. The Broncos lost their first two games of the season by a combined three points to the Raiders and Washington Commanders. The low point of the season came in Week 3 when Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins routed the Broncos in historic fashion, 70-20.

Payton and Co. came back from an early double-digit deficit to upset the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 4. Regrettably, the Broncos' end-game miscues cost them dearly in their 31-21 loss to the New York Jets the following week. Bryce Hall's 39-yard fumble return with 29 seconds left sealed the Broncos' fate.

Hopefully, the probable return of Greg Dulcich will help the Denver's cause against the Chiefs on TNF.