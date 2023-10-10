The New York Jets are back to their winning ways despite the absence of Aaron Rodgers. They got the slight edge against the Denver Broncos and ran away with it. Zach Wilson did his best in giving the team a total of 173 passing yards but it was Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson who stole the show. They even went out to celebrate a la Shedeur Sanders after improving to a two-win record.

Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall could not contain the amount of hype they were feeling after the win. The two were seen rushing to the camera on live television and copying Shedeur Sanders' celebration. It was a well-deserved dance from two of the Jets' elite weapons throughout their whole match against the Broncos.

Wilson notched 54 receiving yards on three catches. This got him an average of 18 yards per target which was a huge contribution to getting the ball into the end zone and scoring first downs.

Hall, on the other hand, dealt with rushing the ball to make Robert Saleh's plays less predictable. It was an astounding strategy from the Jets which paid dividends. He got 177 rushing yards on 22 carries. The cherry on top was the touchdown Hall got to cap off an amazing performance.

Both of their contributions along with the other receivers got the team 407 total yards which eclipsed the Broncos that only got 308. Momentum is on the side of the Jets. Zach Wilson may still be getting in the groove of passing to the end zone but his receivers and rushers have got his back.