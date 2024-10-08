When describing his sideline tiff with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton jokingly described it as his love language. He went on to say with a smile, without clarifying the subject of the disagreement, that Nix has some “Ferris Bueller” in him that needs to be coached out, per Yahoo's Charles Robinson. A reporter asked for a follow-up about what he meant by that. Payton explained that Ferris was quirky and doing his own thing.

Although Payton isn't the most expressive of head coaches, what he says here seems like it can be taken at face value. If we're making dated references to pop culture, there's a little “Father Knows Best” in Payton that he's still working through.

“It's part of the deal. Listen, there's just a little ‘Ferris Bueller' in this player that we gotta get rid of. I'm talking about Bo (Nix) and I love him to death. Sometimes, it's my love language.”

When Nix was asked about the fight after the game, he mentioned love too, via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

“He told me he loved me. I told him I loved him back.”

They must be doing something right because the Broncos won handily against the Raiders in Week 5, 34-18.

Nix, Payton, Broncos are in good shape with 3-2 record

Denver is overachieving with three straight wins after an 0-2 start to the season. Is anyone worried about the Broncos? Probably not, but this is a franchise left for dead. They're sitting on nearly $77 million in dead cap, $53M from Russell Wilson. They'll have another $32M in dead cap next year.

For their outlook to be this sunny after Week 5 is a testament to what they're building and what they have in players like Nix, Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones and Riley Moss.

The Broncos' defense ranks tied for second-best in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.8) and tied for seventh-best in rush yards allowed per carry (4.2) and allowing just 22 rushing first downs, fourth-best.

Surtain was the player of the game against the Raiders, collecting two interceptions, the first of which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

“I caught the ball and saw a full head of green grass,” Surtain recounted per the Associated Press, “and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is a touchdown.’”

Not to be outdone, Riley Moss also intercepted Gardner Minshew, his first career interception coming one game after his first career fumble recovery.