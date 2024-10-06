Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix, sporting the team's throwback Orange Crush jerseys, got into it on the sidelines with head coach Sean Payton. Denver's offense had just stalled out on a drive following an interception. Payton opted to punt it from the Raiders' 45-yard line on fourth-and-three rather than go for it. After that decision, the broadcast cut to the sideline where Nix and Payton were both very animated and going back-and-forth with each other.

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the Broncos' defense held and forced the Raiders to punt from deep within their territory. Denver got the ball back at the start of the fourth quarter at own 42. On an eight-play, 58-yard drive, Nix scored from the one, giving the Broncos a 27-10 lead.

After the game, Nix explained what they were fighting about, via The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

“He told me he loved me. I told him I loved him back.”

Nix and the Broncos pulled out the win regardless, winning against the Raiders, 34-18.

Broncos rebounding from 0-2 start with three straight wins

Denver's defense has taken over their last three games, only allowing about 11 points per game. Wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and Raiders gives Denver the second-best record in the AFC West.

The offense had to show up after nearly disappearing in Week 4 during a 10-9 win over the Jets.

After that game, Nix felt like his team did enough.

“Usually these weather games turn into run-the-football games, and that’s what we did in the second half,” Nix said. “It worked in our favor and we didn’t turn the ball over.”

In that game, Nix threw his first career touchdown pass, an eight-yarder to Courtland Sutton. Nix added two more in Week 5

“It was huge to go on the road and get two tough wins (vs. Bucs and Jets) against two tough defenses and two tough offenses,” Nix said. ”You can’t say enough about our defense on this winning stretch.”

The Broncos will once again have to prove themselves against an AFC West foe next week. Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 13, at 4:05 p.m. EST.