Not a lot went right for the Denver Broncos in 2022. Needless to say, not many Broncos players really want to remember all that went wrong last season. In an effort to fix some of the team’s woes, the team hired renowned head coach Sean Payton during the offseason.

NBC Sports’ Peter King caught up with Payton at the 2023 NFL Combine, and the newly hired head coach revealed a bit of a unique motivational tactic he plans to use with his new team.

“Payton told me he’s going to put an old car front and center in the parking lot so that all players and coaches will see it. He said he’ll have the rearview mirror plus the side mirrors removed from the car,” King wrote. “He wants his players and his new organization to look ahead, and not behind, at the nightmare that was the 2022 Broncos season. So if you see a stripped-down old jalopy alongside some very nice vehicles in the Broncos parking lot this season, you’ll know why.”

There is no word on whether or not Sean Payton was being serious with King, but it may not be a bad idea.

The Broncos have been in the basement of the AFC West since the retirement of Peyton Manning in 2016. They’ve been through a slew of head coaches, quarterbacks and more. In these seven years, not much has really worked. At this point, let Payton try anything. Some people may see the car bit as gimmicky or corny, but it could end up working and help motivate the players. Time to leave everything awful that happened in the 2022 season in the rearview mirror and focus on improvement for the Broncos’ 2023 season.