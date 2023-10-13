Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy apparently has some beef with NFL legend Steve Smith. Before the Broncos' game on Thursday, it was revealed that Denver is having internal discussions about trading Jeudy, per Matt Lombardo of Fanbuzz.

Smith, who was speaking on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football pregame show ahead of Denver's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, acknowledged that he has been critical of Jeudy in the past but said that he recently tried to speak to the Broncos wide receiver to offer constructive criticism, but Jeudy disrespectfully dismissed him.

Smith then went off on Jeudy on the broadcast.

“I’m sorry that I said you were a J.A.G., just a guy, who’s an average wide receiver they used a first round pick on, that isn’t doing anything. I hope today that you show up in a way that you haven’t showed up in the last couple years since they drafted you…” said Smith, per Sports Illustrated. “…and when teams call me and ask me, should they trade for you, I will say, ‘No. Don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy.’ Because he’s mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically… Can he be a wide receiver? He could be a wide receiver. He’s a Tier 3.”

Jeudy was then seen dancing as the Broncos warmed up directly behind Steve Smith on the broadcast in what was an incredibly awkward moment.

Jerry Jeudy in the background LMAOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/W8IO8kijKt — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 12, 2023

Smith later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and had a simple one-emoji response to the situation.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Broncos will indeed trade Jerry Jeudy. However, national television doesn't get much more awkward than this.