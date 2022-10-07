The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love

Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion.

Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least) in this one as the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback completed just 21 out of his 39 passes on the evening for 274 yards. He did not score any touchdowns, while also throwing two interceptions. It’s no wonder the Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in this one, 12-9.

To make matters worse, Wilson’s long game was also nowhere to be found on Thursday night. A clear testament to this fact is how the 33-year-old went just 2-of-15 on passes that had at least 10 yards under them (via NFL reporter Matt Verderame of FanSided):

Russell Wilson was 2-of-15 with 2 INTs on passes of 10+ air yards tonight. pic.twitter.com/hYGNF0pjoR — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 7, 2022

That’s just brutal. Don’t forget about the two interceptions, too.

Wilson’s second interception came late in the fourth quarter. At that point, the Broncos were clinging on to a three-point lead with two minutes remaining in the game. Wilson’s pass got picked off in the end zone, and the Colts went on to score a field goal in their next possession to force overtime.

After another poor performance, Russell Wilson saw himself get absolutely clobbered on Twitter — to no surprise. Even Richard Sherman couldn’t hide his frustration after seeing Wilson botch what would have been a game-winning TD pass in overtime.

Needless to say, it wasn’t a good day at all for Russ.