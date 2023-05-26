A reassuring message on Tim Patrick’s ACL tear came from Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson. Patrick suffered his ACL tear during training camp last year which did not allow him to play the entire 2022-23 NFL season.

Wilson confirmed that Tim Patrick is ‘working his tail off‘ every day to suit up for the Broncos, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. His update came after Patrick dropped some insight of his own on the injury when speaking to Steve Smith Jr. of the Cut To It podcast.

“At this point, I’m cleared to do everything,” Patrick said. “At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tim Patrick’s ACL tear took place during the Broncos’ August 2 training camp practice. It happened while Patrick was carrying a reception during 11-on-11 drills. After twisting his right knee in an awkward position, an MRI revealed that he endured a ruptured ligament on his ACL.

Both Broncos fans and Russell Wilson would be excited to see Patrick suiting up in the Mile High city this season. When he last suited up for Denver in 2021, Patrick caught 53 passes for 734 yards and five touchdowns. Over his entire four-year career with the Broncos, Patrick has caught 143 passes for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After a rough 5-12 season in his debut, Wilson is looking to turn things around in Denver. A healthy Patrick would give the quarterback an explosive weapon to throw to. Assuming Patrick is ready to go, the Broncos could be in for a breakout comeback.