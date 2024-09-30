During the Denver Broncos' 10-9 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Broncos running back Tyler Badie suffered a scary injury. After a fumble, Badie went over to the sideline before being strapped to a backboard and wheeled off the field in a very grim scene. The Broncos said that Badie had suffered a back injury and quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game.

On Monday, Badie's injury got a very positive update, courtesy of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Broncos promising young RB Tyler Badie, who left yesterday’s game on a backboard, has full movement of his arms and legs and is back in Denver with the team, sources say,” Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Very positive. He did suffer a back injury that may land him on IR, but there is a chance he can be back.”

Badie did not travel back to Denver with the team after the game, and instead stayed in New York while he was being evaluated. However, he did make it back to Denver on a commercial flight that night, per Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado.

“Broncos RB Tyler Badie flew home on the same commercial flight I happened to be on, accompanied by a member of the Broncos medical staff,” Krisztal posted on X. “Obviously a good sign, that after he was examined at a NY area hospital, he was able to fly home just behind his team.”

Badie had come on strong in recent weeks, rushing for 70 yards on nine carries in the Broncos' win over the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 3. Denver will now have to rely solely on Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in the running back room, while allowing Bo Nix to use his legs in the ground game to take some pressure off of the backs.