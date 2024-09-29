A scary moment during the Denver Broncos game against the New York Jets when running back Tyler Badie was hit in the side and back by Quincy Williams. Badie fumbled on the play, and the Broncos lost the ball as it was recovered by the Jets. After making it to the sideline, Badie collapsed. Broncos medical staff strapped Badie to a spinal board, put on a neck brace and transported him off the field, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

A spinal board, as its name implies, is used to transport people who may have sustained a spinal injury, and the medical staff present is not able to rule out a spinal injury.

Going into halftime, the Jets hold a slim 3-0 lead. Denver has -7 passing yards, stemming from multiple receptions that resulted in negative yards. Running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have combined for eight carries and 46 yards.

Before the game, there was a pleasant Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson reunion. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson began the season as Rodgers' backup.

The 24-year-old running back has been part of a three-person backfield in Denver, along with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. In two games, Badie leads Broncos running backs with 86 rushing yards. Quarterback Bo Nix is the Broncos' leading rusher with 107 yards on 18 carries.

Still no traction for Broncos' backfield

The Broncos offense was a major disappointment to start the year but did see some improvement during their 26-7 Week 3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nix completed 25-of-36 passes for 216 yards.

Badie led the team with 70 rushing yards on nine carries. A balanced run game that generated 136 yards on 28 carries was buoyed by the Broncos securing an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. By forcing Tampa Bay to be more one-dimensional, Denver turned up the heat with their pass rush, generating seven sacks.