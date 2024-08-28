While the Denver Broncos have announced that Bo Nix is the starting quarterback, there could be conversation regarding former first round pick Zach Wilson and if he can still be on in the NFL. One person that believes Wilson can still be a starter in the league is Broncos general manager George Paton, despite the fact that his team will trot out the rookie Nix once the start of the season rolls around.

There is no doubt that Nix has impressed this training camp and preseason, so much so that Broncos head coach Sean Payton confidently made the decision for him to be the starter. However, Paton would not count out Wilson who has been a starter before with the New York Jets and said that “he has starter tools all over” according to Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

“No doubt. He has starter tools all over” Paton said about Wilson. “It’s been pretty cool watching. Really, no expectations. He can just go out there and play football. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league. . . . I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Broncos GM George Paton doubles down on Zach Wilson

Paton said this Tuesday when he was speaking with the media about the state of the team with the season coming up soon and the topic of Wilson was brought up as he made the final 53-man roster along with Nix and quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The general manager would say that they knew Wilson “was really talented,” but “didn't know the person.”

“We knew Zach [Wilson] was really talented, we didn’t know the person,” Paton said on the 25-year old.

“We loved the day to day with Zach, we love the person,” Payton continued. “He’s smart. All the intangibles (are there). He obviously played well (in preseason), and he moved the team.”

Zach Wilson not surprised at Broncos starting Bo Nix

While some people may think that Wilson could be upset losing out to a rookie, his reaction was the exact opposite saying that he is “excited” for Nix and even said he does not “think it was a surprise too much.”

“I was excited for (Nix),” Wilson said per Fredrickson. “I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously, I think he’s had a great camp, I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation.”

One might also be surprised that the Broncos kept three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster as other teams throughout the league have cut at least the third, but Paton explains his reasoning dealing with the rule changes.

“We looked at last year and I think almost half the league kept three quarterbacks. With the rule changes, we think that number will increase. So, we’re glad to have all three,” Paton said. “He’s [Nix] earned the opportunity to be the starter….Just the poise, the maturity, and just efficiency that he’s operated the offense (with) have been impressive. We know like every rookie is going to have ups and downs…We’re confident in Bo and just look forward to his continued growth and development.”