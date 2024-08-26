After fierce competition in the preseason and training camp, the Denver Broncos have named Bo Nix starting quarterback heading into the new season. The 12th overall pick in the 2024 Draft will be the first rookie quarterback to start for the Broncos since John Elway did it in 1983. Nix's preseason performance must have impressed coach Sean Payton enough to give him the job, but not every Bronco felt the same. For instance, Jarrett Stidham didn't hesitate to make his feelings known about losing the job to Bo Nix.

“I mean, first of all, obviously I was very disappointed,” Stidham told the press, as reported by Andrew Mason on X, formerly Twitter. “I know I'm a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that. And it just didn't shake out that way. But I know what kind of player I am, kind of person I am. And like I said earlier, I'll be ready to go if I need to be. And, yeah, like I said, I have no doubts that I'm a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

The Broncos decide

While Stidham feels disappointed, he still has a good chance to make the team. After all, coach Payton said he expects him, Nix, and fellow quarterback Zach Wilson to make the team's final 53-man roster.

Both Stidham and Wilson might just have to learn to play behind Nix. However, it's easy to understand Stidham's sentiments, considering his play in the preseason. As starter, he led the team to a 1-1 record, where he completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards, notching two touchdowns compared to one interception.

However, the Broncos drafted Nix and then traded for Wilson, challenging Stidham to compete for the starting quarterback spot he had worked for in 2023.

Meanwhile, the former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson finished 16-25 for 251 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He also protected the ball, logging zero turnovers, and recorded three touchdowns.

However, in his preseason debut, Bo Nix was sensational. He helped the Broncos overcome the Indianapolis Colts 34-30, completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

In their second game, the rookie also completed eight of nine passes for 80 yards and another touchdown, as the Broncos demolished the Green Bay Packers 27-2. This impressive play should have earned enough of Payton's trust to throw him into the fire next season.

Jarrett Stidham's situation with Bo Nix and the starting quarterback position isn't new, though. In a field as competitive as professional sports, nothing is guaranteed, and you can just as easily lose your spot after working hard for it, especially when a superb player comes onboard. If he lets his disappointment fester, though, he might force the team's hand down the line.