After an intense training camp and preseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton named Bo Nix starting quarterback heading into the new season. The 12th overall pick will make history as the first rookie quarterback to start a game for the Broncos since John Elway in 1983. While this decision didn't sit well with Jarrett Stidham, fellow Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson seemed pumped at the news.

“Yeah, I was excited for him. I mean, I don't think it was a surprise too much, obviously, right?” Wilson told the press, as reported by Andrew Mason on X, formerly Twitter. “I think he's had a great camp. I told him I'm excited for him, for this opportunity.”

The Broncos decide

Wilson also had more to say about the Broncos' decision.

“I really believe that they're putting him in a good situation. I think Sean has done a phenomenal job. And then the guys that we get to hang out with, you know, starting with Davis, and then Joe, and then Pete, and then Johnny Mo, you know, we have a great offensive staff. I think they do a great job. And then Bo has just continued to keep getting better, you know, so I'm excited to see what he can do and I think he's ready for it,” Wilson added.

The former No. 2 pick in 2021 should now convince fans that he can play behind Nix during the regular season. It's not like he couldn't play, either. On Sunday, Wilson finished 16 for 25 for 251 yards as the Broncos demolished the Arizona Cardinals 38-12, winning all three of their preseason games.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' latest draft pick also showed he has the goods to hang in the pro level. In his first NFL game, Nix helped the Broncos overcome the Indianapolis Colts 34-30, completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Nix also completed eight of nine passes for 80 yards and another touchdown as the Broncos torched the Green Bay Packers 27-2. Seeing these performances must have convinced Payton to throw his rookie in the fire immediately next season.

Quarterback problems

However, fans might want to note that Jarrett Stidham's and Zach Wilson's situations with the Broncos aren't exactly the same. Stidham had worked hard to earn a QB1 spot in 2023, and he felt that the job should have remained his, even after the arrival of two new quarterbacks.

For his part, the New York Jets traded Wilson to the Broncos ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's on a new team on a fresh start, and he hasn't put in the work with the team that Stidham had.

Still, both quarterbacks will have to learn to play behind Bo Nix as starting quarterback next season if they want the Broncos to reach the playoffs again after winning the Super Bowl in 2015.