The Denver Broncos came away with a 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, and although there were some contentious moments between former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and the fans, it is all love between him and Patrick Surtain II, as the two reunited after the matchup ended.

Jeudy and Surtain were teammates at Alabama for two years. Jeudy played for the Crimson Tide from 2017-2019, winning a national championship in 2017. Surtain was there from 2018-2020, winning a national championship in 2020.

The Broncos selected Jeudy with the 15th pick in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft, and followed that up by selecting Surtain with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Surtain is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL now, and has been rewarded with a contract that reflects that, while Jeudy never quite performed up to expectations with the Broncos, and he ended up being traded to the Browns this offseason.

Broncos' Patrick Surtain II responds to Jerry Jeudy's comments

Jeudy was certainly motivated against his former team, as he caught nine balls for 235 yards and one touchdown. He was seen egging on the booing fans as well, and made some comments before the game saying, “I just want to go back up there and whip their ass.” Surtain responded to that after the game.

“Obviously he's very confident coming into the game,” Surtain said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR.

It was an entertaining matchup, as Jeudy had a great game and had some back-and-forth with his old fanbase. However, it is clear that him and Jeudy are still on good terms and friendly, which was good to see. It is not surprising given that their relationship goes back to their Alabama days.

For the Browns, they are now 3-9 on the season, but they have looked better overall as a team since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback. He is on track to have his first 1,000-yard season, and he could prove to be a piece for the future for Cleveland down the stretch.

For the Broncos, they are now 8-5 and heading into the bye week. They currently hold the last playoff spot in the AFC, and have to beat out the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) and Miami Dolphins (5-7) to secure a spot. Denver plays Indianapolis in its return from the bye, then has three remaining games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs to close out the regular season.