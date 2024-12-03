Fans had a shootout on their hands during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns, which ended with the Broncos' 41-32 victory. Moreover, this high-scoring game involved Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Browns signal-caller Jameis Winston exchanging deep touchdown bombs in the third quarter, with Nix throwing a 93-yard rocket to Marvin Mims and Winston answering with a 70-yard missile to Jerry Jeudy.

Check out the replays of both incredible touchdown passes from the official Broncos and Browns accounts on X, formerly Twitter.

NFL Week 13: Broncos def. Browns in high-scoring battle

Moreover, the Broncos spoiled a career night from Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, whom Denver traded in the offseason, who had nine catches for 245 yards, an NFL record for the most number of yards by a receiver against his former team.

The WR had played his first four seasons with the Broncos, and the fans at Empower Field showed their gratitude to him by booing him whenever he caught the ball.

Likewise, Jameis Winston also had a record-setting performance, as he now holds the Browns record for passing yards with 497, and he also had four touchdowns, while three-time NFL Rookie of the Week Bo Nix had 294 passing yards including the 93-yard ball he threw to Mims.

Meanwhile, here's ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III breaking down the play that led to Nix throwing his 93-yard bomb.

Winston had surpassed Josh McCown's previous record of 457 yards set against the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

“Came up short. Got to find a way to finish, find a way to win,” Jeudy said after the game, via the Associated Press.

With 1:48 left in the game, Ja'Quan McMillian sealed the game with a touchdown after returning an interception 44 yards, and the Broncos strengthened their playoff hopes by going up 8-5, while the Browns fell deeper to 3-9.

Additionally, with the win, the Broncos solidified their hold on the seventh and final spot on the AFC playoff bracket, and they enter their bye week optimistic that they can make a last push to qualify for the postseason, for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50.

“It wasn't perfect, by any means, but we were able to finish,” commented Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Aftermath and outlook

After replacing the gravely underperforming Deshaun Watson, out for the season with an Achilles injury, Winston saw a little career resurgence, though it hasn't quite translated to wins.

Still, the Browns were in striking distance near the end, as the former first-round pick Jeudy caught a 2-point conversion to pull the team within 28-25.

“We had a plan going into it in terms of trying to get him open. I thought the plan was solid. Jerry executed the plan really well. Got him open. Jameis made some throws. It's hard in the losing effort to feel good about anything,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the loss.

The Browns will try to post a win in Week 14 against the formidable Pittsburgh Steelers under a rejuvenated Russell Wilson, while the Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts, with returning starter Anthony Richardson, after a bye week.