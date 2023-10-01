The hits keep on coming for the Denver Broncos. Early in the first half in a Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to the game, via Patrick Finley.

Williams missed nearly all of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Williams returned to action to start for the Broncos at running back in the first three games, but may not return to action in Chicago with a hip injury.

Williams had two carries for no yards and three receptions for nine yards before the hip injury occurred. Williams has gotten off to a slow start on the ground for the 0-3 Broncos this season, compiling 138 yards on 36 carries with no touchdowns in the first three games of the season for the Broncos.

If Williams is unable to return to action with the hip injury, he'll be replaced by backups Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin. Earlier in the first quarter, McLaughlin caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to give the Broncos their first score of the day.

The Broncos have been playing from behind and unable to establish the running game with the 23-year-old back so far this season. If Javonte Williams is unable to return with the hip injury, the Broncos may have to wait until next week against the New York Jets in Week 5 before establishing the run once again.

More updates on Javonte Williams and his availability after being designated as questionable to return with a hip injury as they become available.