1st-round pick is on table for Broncos in Bradley Chubb trade discussions

The Denver Broncos have been far and away more talented on paper than on the field this season. With their pedestrian record placing them further than expected from the playoff race, it’s been no surprise that trade whispers have been circling their prized talent – particularly defensive end Bradley Chubb.

It’s one thing to for trade talks to revolve around any player, but it’s another entirely for them to materialize. With teams gearing up for a second-half playoff push, the clamor to acquire Bradley Chubb has reportedly heightened.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“The Broncos have heard from multiple teams interested in trading for star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, sources told ESPN.

One team even has been willing to trade its first-round draft pick, along with other compensation, in exchange for Chubb, according to sources.”

While Denver is certainly listening to the trade offers being laid on the table, it’s no guarantee that a deal gets done. If a trade manifests, the team acquiring Chubb would likely work out an extension to sign him long-term. The Broncos are said to be planning the same in the scenario where then end up retaining his services.

The phones have been buzzing on Bradley Chubb, but the Broncos haven’t been as receptive to offers for wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler who have also been mentioned amongst the targets ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The team is committed to trying to make things work with Russell Wilson at quarterback. While Denver certainly would want to maximize trade value, they’re not likely to gut the team given that a full-scale rebuild isn’t in the cards. Whether they’d pull that trigger if they had the chance is another, likely moot, discussion entirely.