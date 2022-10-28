Russell Wilson continues to be the butt of many jokes amongst NFL fans. The Denver Broncos fan is now being mocked by many fans after a story revealed his bizarre flight antics. It turns out, though, that it’s not only the fans that are making fun of Wilson, as Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker joined in on the action.

After the Ravens’ scintillating win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Marlon Humphries went live on Instagram during the team’s flight. When the camera was pointed to Justin Tucker, well, the legendary kicker wasted no time in delivering his own Russell Wilson meme. (via Ari Meirov)

Justin Tucker mocking Russell Wilson: “What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar is gonna be leading us in high knees. Flock nation, let’s fly.” (🎥 Marlon/IG, via @jonas_shaffer) pic.twitter.com/3LP3pE5yvq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2022

If you’re somehow out of the loop, Tucker is referencing the Russell Wilson story that went viral recently. According to reports, the Broncos QB was doing the high knees to warm up… while his team was on a plane flying to London. It was such a ridiculous story that many fans mocked relentlessly. Clearly, the meme also spread to the players themselves.

Justin Tucker also made fun of Russell Wilson’s “catchphrase”, which was originally “Broncos country, let’s ride”. All in all, it was a hilarious moment for everyone except for Wilson.

The Ravens do play the Broncos this season, with both teams scheduled to face each other a few weeks from now. It will be interesting to see if Russell Wilson uses this joke as motivation. Based on how his team has been playing in the last few games, though… we might get more memes than wins from Denver after that game.