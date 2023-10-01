Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton may take the brunt of the blame for the 0-3 start to the 2023 season after a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the relationship between the two remains strong, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“Every time the winless Denver Broncos lose a game, the question is raised: “Is the relationship between Russell Wilson and Sean Payton just not working?” It figures that after a 50-point Week 3 loss the frustrations and chatter would focus on the franchise’s two most recognizable faces. But a team source said the relationship between Payton and Wilson is actually flourishing. Wilson is playing better than last year and making small improvements under Payton’s direction. Though there is still so much room to grow, the most significant problems in Denver aren’t on that side of the ball.”

After suffering through the worst individual year of his career in Denver last season, Wilson should be glad to have Payton as his head coach. Despite the team's overall struggles, Wilson has been playing pretty well, even if it's not quite up to par with the lofty standards he set with the Seattle Seahawks.

Luckily for Payton and Wilson, the Broncos are in a perfect spot to turn their season around against a fellow winless team in the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

With Wilson leading the attack, Payton will be looking for his first win as head coach of the Broncos in Week 4 against the Bears on the road in Chicago.