During the Denver Broncos' 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, Prime Video cameras zoomed in on Broncos coach Sean Payton's call sheet, which included a note saying “RUN IT!!!” at the top, and he did not like the fact that it was shown on the broadcast.

“I think — No. 1 — I don't like the fact that the network TV cameras feel like they can zoom in to our call sheets, but it is what it is,” Sean Payton said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “It's just a reminder sometimes. They'll be little notes we'll put at the top of — I'll put at the top of a section. I felts like we ran it real well early in the game [in the] first half. The second half there were two series I kind of kicked myself where even when we did run it, it was the type of run we ran that wasn't as effective.”

There is nothing prohibiting networks from zooming in on call sheets, despite the fact that Payton, and likely others, do not like it. It is not the first, and is unlikely to be the last time that broadcasts do this. Payton and the Broncos will have to move forward knowing that is a possibility.

Sean Payton, Broncos look to secure playoff spot

The Broncos are very close to securing a playoff spot, although it will not be easy, as the last two games they play in the regular season are against the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. A win or a tie in either of those two games would clinch a spot, after they had a chance to clinch with a win against the Chargers.

If the Broncos do not win one of their two remaining games, they will need help from elsewhere to clinch a spot.