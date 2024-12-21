The Denver Broncos were in an enviable position heading into Week 16's rendition of Thursday Night Football. They came into the contest at 9-5 and in the sixth seed of the 2024 AFC Playoffs. They haven't been a juggernaut this season, but the vibes have been good for Denver considering the fact that they were on a four game winning streak heading into Thursday Night Football. They also could have clinched with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oh, and they're a playoff contender with a rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. That's pretty impressive no matter how you look at it, which is why Sean Payton has been getting consideration as the NFL's Coach of the Year.

Everything had been going well for the Broncos, and until there were literally zeros on the clock heading into halftime against the Chargers, the Broncos were rolling. If the vibes were good heading into the contest, they were immaculate when cornerback Kris Abrams-Drained picked up Justin Herbert while the Chargers were driving, down 21-10.

The Broncos were close to heading into halftime with an 11-point lead, but a fair catch interference with zero seconds left on the second quarterback clock allowed Jim Harbaugh's Chargers to get three points via a fair catch free kick maneuver that hasn't been seen since 1976.

With that, the Chargers went into halftime down 21-13 with some momentum and as it turns out, that free kick was the turning point that started an epic collapse from the Broncos. The Chargers scored three touchdowns in the second half while the Broncos could only notch two field goals.

The end result was a 34-27 loss that completely sucked the wind out of the Broncos' sails.

“Obviously, a disappointing loss. There was a lot at stake, and we know that,” Payton said after the game, according to ESPN. “We had a fast start, and then uncharacteristically this season, we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the second half, both offensively and defensively.”

That's the diagnostic of how it happened, but now the Broncos have an even bigger problem on their hands. The loss swapped their seeding with the Chargers so now the Broncos are the seventh and final seed in the playoffs. If there's any good news after the loss it's that the three teams that could hypothetically catch up to them — the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, and Miami Dolphins — are all 6-8 and technically still have a tough road to climb to the playoffs.

The Broncos still do control their own destiny too. With two games remaining, they just need to win one more game to clinch a playoff seed.

It's going to be easier said than done, though. In fact, here's why this loss to the Chargers just completely blew Denver's chances of making the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

The Broncos' fate in Week 16 is now out of their hands

Let's get this clinching scenario out of the way, because there is still technically a possibility that the Broncos can clinch by the end of Week 16.

While it does exist as a possibility, it is highly unlikely though. The three teams mentioned above — the Colts, Bengals and Dolphins — would all have to lose. The Colts are playing the 3-11 Tennessee Titans, the Bengals are playing the 3-11 Cleveland Browns and the Dolphins are playing the banged up and 6-8 San Francisco 49ers at home. There's a realistic possibility all three of those teams win and improve to 7-8, so the chances of the Broncos clinching on the couch watching these games after losing to the Chargers is slim.

The Broncos control their own fate, but…

Yes, the Broncos can clinch that seventh seed by simply winning out on of their last two games, but it's going to be much easier said than done.

Their best shot will be, frankly, against Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, but Joe Burrow is feeling it right now — having thrown 21 touchdowns compared to five interceptions in Cincy's past six games and Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in receiving with 102 catches for 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's closing in on a triple threat.

This is a game in Cincinnati, and it's not hard to predict the Broncos fall there, which would decrease their record to 9-7 while the Bengals would be 8-8 (assuming their win over the Browns).

The Broncos would then have to turn around and play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. If there's any consolation there it's that the game is at Mile High, but the Chiefs are in a fight with the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs and their looking to hold onto all the momentum they can in order to try to be the NFL's first-ever three-peat Super Bowl team. That's a game the Chiefs will want to win, and assuming they do, the Broncos will finish the regular season at 9-8.

Amazing enough, the Broncos could still clinch the playoffs without winning these last two games, but they would need the Bengals or Dolphins to not reach that 9-8 mark as well. Miami finished with the 49ers, Browns, and Jets, so there's a real possibility they end up at 9-8 and that would kick the Broncos out because in this scenario, Denver's record against AFC opponents would be a distasteful 5-7.

It's the pessimistic take on Denver's last two weeks of play, but there's absolutely reason to be pessimistic after the Broncos blew their best chance to get it done against the Chargers.